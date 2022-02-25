UTEP hosts UAB after Boum’s 24-point outing

UAB Blazers (21-7, 11-4 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (16-11, 9-6 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (21-7, 11-4 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (16-11, 9-6 C-USA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts the UAB Blazers after Souley Boum scored 24 points in UTEP’s 77-59 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Miners are 9-5 on their home court. UTEP averages 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Blazers are 11-4 in C-USA play. UAB leads C-USA with 36.1 points per game in the paint led by KJ Buffen averaging 2.8.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Blazers won 75-62 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Michael Ertel led the Blazers with 25 points, and Boum led the Miners with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tydus Verhoeven is averaging 6.5 points for the Miners. Boum is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Jordan Walker is averaging 19 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blazers. Ertel is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

