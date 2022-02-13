OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Home » College Basketball » UTEP hosts Marshall after…

UTEP hosts Marshall after Taylor’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Marshall Thundering Herd (8-16, 1-10 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (14-9, 7-4 C-USA)

El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTEP -6; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the UTEP Miners after Andrew Taylor scored 22 points in Marshall’s 72-71 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Miners have gone 9-4 in home games. UTEP has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thundering Herd are 1-10 in C-USA play. Marshall is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Miners and Thundering Herd match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Souley Boum is averaging 18.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Miners. Jamal Bieniemy is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for UTEP.

Taylor is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Thundering Herd. Taevion Kinsey is averaging 14.8 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 1-9, averaging 70.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Federal workforce dealing with gender, racial pay gap among older employees

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up