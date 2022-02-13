UTEP hosts Marshall after Taylor’s 22-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (8-16, 1-10 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (14-9, 7-4 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Marshall Thundering Herd (8-16, 1-10 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (14-9, 7-4 C-USA)

El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTEP -6; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the UTEP Miners after Andrew Taylor scored 22 points in Marshall’s 72-71 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Miners have gone 9-4 in home games. UTEP has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thundering Herd are 1-10 in C-USA play. Marshall is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Miners and Thundering Herd match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Souley Boum is averaging 18.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Miners. Jamal Bieniemy is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for UTEP.

Taylor is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Thundering Herd. Taevion Kinsey is averaging 14.8 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 1-9, averaging 70.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.