Utah visits Cal for conference matchup

Utah Utes (9-16, 3-13 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (11-16, 4-12 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Utes (9-16, 3-13 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (11-16, 4-12 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Shepherd and the California Golden Bears host Both Gach and the Utah Utes.

The Golden Bears have gone 9-7 in home games. Cal ranks eighth in the Pac-12 shooting 33.1% from downtown, led by Sam Alajiki shooting 60.6% from 3-point range.

The Utes are 3-13 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 70.5 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Utes won 66-58 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Gach led the Utes with 19 points, and Shepherd led the Golden Bears with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Kelly is averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Jalen Celestine is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

Marco Anthony is averaging 8.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Utes: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.