Utah Valley visits Dixie State following Aimaq’s 22-point performance

Utah Valley Wolverines (17-8, 8-5 WAC) at Dixie State Trailblazers (12-14, 5-8 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Utah Valley Wolverines (17-8, 8-5 WAC) at Dixie State Trailblazers (12-14, 5-8 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays the Dixie State Trailblazers after Fardaws Aimaq scored 22 points in Utah Valley’s 69-56 victory against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Trailblazers have gone 9-4 in home games. Dixie State is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolverines are 8-5 in WAC play. Utah Valley is fourth in the WAC with 15.2 assists per game led by Blaze Nield averaging 4.2.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Wolverines won the last matchup 79-71 on Jan. 8. Aimaq scored 20 points to help lead the Wolverines to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Schofield is averaging 14.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Dancell Leter is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Dixie State.

Nield is averaging 7.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Wolverines. Aimaq is averaging 18.4 points and 12.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.