Utah Valley hosts Seattle U after Harmon’s 23-point showing

Seattle U Redhawks (21-7, 12-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (17-9, 8-6 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (21-7, 12-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (17-9, 8-6 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on the Seattle U Redhawks after Justin Harmon scored 23 points in Utah Valley’s 80-75 overtime loss to the Dixie State Trailblazers.

The Wolverines have gone 9-2 in home games. Utah Valley leads the WAC with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 10.3.

The Redhawks are 12-3 against conference opponents. Seattle U ranks fourth in the WAC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Redhawks won 71-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Cameron Tyson led the Redhawks with 25 points, and Aimaq led the Wolverines with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaze Nield is averaging 7.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Wolverines. Aimaq is averaging 19.2 points and 13.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Darrion Trammell is averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 assists and 2.6 steals for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.