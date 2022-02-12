SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Utah Valley hosts New Mexico State after Allen’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:02 AM

New Mexico State Aggies (21-3, 9-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (15-8, 6-5 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the Utah Valley Wolverines after Teddy Allen scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 77-69 win over the Dixie State Trailblazers.

The Wolverines have gone 8-2 at home. Utah Valley is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 9-1 against conference opponents. New Mexico State has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Le’Tre Darthard is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.6 points. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 18 points and 12.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Allen is shooting 45.9% and averaging 19.6 points for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 65.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

