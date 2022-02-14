OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Utah State visits San Diego State following Horvath’s 29-point performance

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 2:02 AM

Utah State Aggies (15-11, 6-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (15-6, 7-3 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on the San Diego State Aztecs after Brandon Horvath scored 29 points in Utah State’s 85-72 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Aztecs are 11-1 on their home court. San Diego State ranks fourth in the MWC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Nathan Mensah averaging 2.2.

The Aggies are 6-7 in conference play. Utah State is 2-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Aggies won 75-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Steven Ashworth led the Aggies with 17 points, and Matt Bradley led the Aztecs with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 17.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Aztecs. Keshad Johnson is averaging 5.1 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Ashworth averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Justin Bean is averaging 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

