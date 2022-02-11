Utah State hosts Nevada after Cambridge’s 36-point showing

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-13, 3-8 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (15-10, 6-6 MWC) Logan, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-13, 3-8 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (15-10, 6-6 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -12; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits the Utah State Aggies after Desmond Cambridge scored 36 points in Nevada’s 82-72 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Aggies are 8-4 in home games. Utah State ranks third in the MWC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Bean averaging 7.3.

The Wolf Pack have gone 3-8 against MWC opponents. Nevada gives up 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Aggies won the last meeting 78-49 on Jan. 30. Bean scored 12 points points to help lead the Aggies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylan Jones is averaging 6.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Aggies. Bean is averaging 18.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Grant Sherfield is shooting 42.3% and averaging 17.9 points for the Wolf Pack. Cambridge is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

