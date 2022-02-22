CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Utah State and New Mexico face off in conference showdown

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:22 AM

New Mexico Lobos (11-16, 3-10 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (15-13, 6-9 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -12; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Bean and the Utah State Aggies host Jamal Mashburn, Jr. and the New Mexico Lobos in MWC play.

The Aggies have gone 8-5 at home. Utah State has a 2-6 record in one-possession games.

The Lobos are 3-10 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is 6-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Aggies won 90-87 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Bean led the Aggies with 21 points, and Mashburn led the Lobos with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bean is scoring 17.9 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Aggies. Brandon Horvath is averaging 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the past 10 games for Utah State.

Jay Allen-Tovar is averaging 8.6 points for the Lobos. KJ Jenkins is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Lobos: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

