Utah plays Colorado on 9-game road slide

Utah Utes (9-15, 2-12 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (14-9, 6-7 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will look to end its nine-game road skid when the Utes visit Colorado.

The Buffaloes are 10-4 in home games. Colorado is third in the Pac-12 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jabari Walker averaging 6.8.

The Utes have gone 2-12 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah ranks third in the Pac-12 with 14.1 assists per game led by Rollie Worster averaging 3.4.

The Buffaloes and Utes square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is averaging 6.4 points for the Buffaloes. Walker is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

David Jenkins Jr. is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 9.2 points. Lazar Stefanovic is shooting 36.3% and averaging 5.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Utes: 1-9, averaging 66.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

