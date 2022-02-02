Utah hosts Oregon State on 4-game home skid

Oregon State Beavers (3-15, 1-7 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (8-14, 1-11 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (3-15, 1-7 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (8-14, 1-11 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on Oregon State looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

The Utes have gone 6-5 at home. Utah averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Beavers are 1-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State gives up 74.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Beavers won the last matchup 88-76 on Dec. 31. Jarod Lucas scored 25 points to help lead the Beavers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jenkins Jr. is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 9.2 points. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 5.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Lucas is averaging 13.8 points for the Beavers. Dashawn Davis is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 0-10, averaging 64.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Beavers: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

