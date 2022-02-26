Utah hosts Arizona State in conference matchup

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-16, 7-10 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (11-17, 4-14 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-16, 7-10 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (11-17, 4-14 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah -2.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: DJ Horne and the Arizona State Sun Devils take on Branden Carlson and the Utah Utes on Saturday.

The Utes are 7-7 in home games. Utah averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Sun Devils have gone 7-10 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State ranks ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Kimani Lawrence averaging 7.8.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Sun Devils won the last matchup 64-62 on Jan. 17. Lawrence scored 18 points to help lead the Sun Devils to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Anthony is averaging 8.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Horne is averaging 12.1 points for the Sun Devils. Jalen Graham is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

