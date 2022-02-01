UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Lamar after Johnson’s 23-point outing

Lamar Cardinals (2-21, 0-8 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-15, 1-8 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Lamar Cardinals (2-21, 0-8 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-15, 1-8 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the Lamar Cardinals after Justin Johnson scored 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 79-64 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Vaqueros have gone 3-7 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is seventh in the WAC scoring 72.7 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Cardinals have gone 0-8 against WAC opponents. Lamar allows 66.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.0 points per game.

The Vaqueros and Cardinals square off Wednesday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Nelson is averaging 8.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Vaqueros. Johnson is averaging 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

C.J. Roberts averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Lincoln Smith is shooting 48.7% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 56.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.