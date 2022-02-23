UT Martin plays Southeast Missouri State following Simon’s 24-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-20, 4-12 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (12-16, 7-8 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-20, 4-12 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (12-16, 7-8 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after K.J. Simon scored 24 points in UT Martin’s 62-60 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Redhawks have gone 7-4 at home. Southeast Missouri State has a 5-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Skyhawks are 4-12 in conference play. UT Martin allows 72.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Skyhawks won the last matchup 84-63 on Feb. 3. Simon scored 19 points to help lead the Skyhawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nygal Russell is averaging 8.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Redhawks. Eric Reed Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Koby Jeffries is averaging 6.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Skyhawks. Simon is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.