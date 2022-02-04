UT Martin plays conference rival Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (9-14, 4-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (7-15, 4-7 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Tigers (9-14, 4-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (7-15, 4-7 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carlos Marshall Jr. and the Tennessee State Tigers visit K.J. Simon and the UT Martin Skyhawks on Saturday.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-5 at home. UT Martin ranks sixth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 31.4 rebounds. Bernie Andre paces the Skyhawks with 6.3 boards.

The Tigers are 4-7 in conference matchups. Tennessee State is sixth in the OVC with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Kassim Nicholson averaging 8.2.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Skyhawks won 94-78 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Andre led the Skyhawks with 24 points, and Marshall led the Tigers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simon is averaging 16.6 points, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Skyhawks. Mikel Henderson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Marshall is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.