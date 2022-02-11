OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » UT Martin faces Eastern…

UT Martin faces Eastern Illinois on 4-game road skid

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-17, 4-9 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-20, 2-9 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin will try to stop its four-game road skid when the Skyhawks visit Eastern Illinois.

The Panthers are 3-7 in home games. Eastern Illinois has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Skyhawks are 4-9 in OVC play. UT Martin is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in OVC play. The Panthers won the last meeting 58-53 on Jan. 28. Sammy Friday scored 13 points points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodolfo Rufino Bolis is averaging 6.2 points for the Panthers. Dan Luers is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

K.J. Simon is averaging 16.4 points, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Skyhawks. Bernie Andre is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 56.0 points, 23.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up