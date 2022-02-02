OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » College Basketball » UT Martin faces conference…

UT Martin faces conference rival Southeast Missouri State

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-12, 4-4 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (6-15, 3-7 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes UT Martin and Southeast Missouri State face off on Thursday.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-5 in home games. UT Martin is eighth in the OVC scoring 68.1 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Redhawks are 4-4 in conference play. Southeast Missouri State ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The Skyhawks and Redhawks face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Jeffries is averaging 6.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Skyhawks. K.J. Simon is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Eric Reed Jr. averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Phillip Russell is averaging 15.4 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 80.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

Data will be key to building national cyber workforce strategy, officials say

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up