UT Arlington plays UL Monroe after Azore’s 36-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-13, 5-6 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (12-12, 4-8 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces the UL Monroe Warhawks after David Azore scored 36 points in UT Arlington’s 70-61 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Warhawks have gone 7-5 in home games. UL Monroe has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mavericks are 5-6 against Sun Belt opponents. UT Arlington is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Warhawks won the last matchup 62-55 on Jan. 15. Nika Metskhvarishvili scored 23 points points to help lead the Warhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Harrison is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Andre Jones is averaging 16.8 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Azore is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Carson Bischoff is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

