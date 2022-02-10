UNLV visits Boise State following Degenhart’s 23-point game

UNLV Rebels (14-10, 6-5 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (18-5, 9-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (14-10, 6-5 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (18-5, 9-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts the UNLV Rebels after Tyson Degenhart scored 23 points in Boise State’s 76-60 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Broncos are 9-2 on their home court. Boise State is seventh in the MWC with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Abu Kigab averaging 7.9.

The Rebels are 6-5 against MWC opponents. UNLV has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos and Rebels square off Friday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Akot is averaging 10.5 points for the Broncos. Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 8.4 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Jordan McCabe is averaging 6.7 points and 4.8 assists for the Rebels. Bryce Hamilton is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 66.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.