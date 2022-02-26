UNLV takes on Boise State after Hamilton’s 27-point showing

Boise State Broncos (22-6, 13-2 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (17-11, 9-6 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Boise State Broncos (22-6, 13-2 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (17-11, 9-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -1; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on the Boise State Broncos after Bryce Hamilton scored 27 points in UNLV’s 62-54 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Rebels have gone 11-3 at home. UNLV is sixth in the MWC shooting 34.6% from deep, led by Donovan Williams shooting 43.3% from 3-point range.

The Broncos are 13-2 against MWC opponents. Boise State leads the MWC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mladen Armus averaging 3.2.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Broncos won the last matchup 69-63 on Feb. 12. Abu Kigab scored 18 points to help lead the Broncos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan McCabe is averaging seven points and 4.9 assists for the Rebels. Hamilton is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Kigab is averaging 14.1 points and six rebounds for the Broncos. Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 64.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.