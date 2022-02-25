CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » UNLV hosts Boise State…

UNLV hosts Boise State following Kigab’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 4:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Boise State Broncos (22-6, 13-2 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (17-11, 9-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits the UNLV Rebels after Abu Kigab scored 21 points in Boise State’s 58-57 win over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Rebels have gone 11-3 at home. UNLV has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos have gone 13-2 against MWC opponents. Boise State has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Broncos won the last matchup 69-63 on Feb. 12. Kigab scored 18 points to help lead the Broncos to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hamilton is scoring 21.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Rebels. Jordan McCabe is averaging 5.9 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Marcus Shaver Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Kigab is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up