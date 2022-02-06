UNC Wilmington visits Hofstra after Estrada’s 35-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-6, 10-1 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (13-9, 6-4 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-6, 10-1 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (13-9, 6-4 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Aaron Estrada scored 35 points in Hofstra’s 85-78 overtime win over the James Madison Dukes.

The Pride are 8-1 on their home court. Hofstra ranks fifth in the CAA in rebounding with 31.4 rebounds. Abayomi Iyiola paces the Pride with 8.3 boards.

The Seahawks are 10-1 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington ranks third in the CAA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by James Baker averaging 2.0.

The teams play for the second time this season in CAA play. The Seahawks won the last matchup 78-72 on Jan. 30. Mike Okauru scored 19 points to help lead the Seahawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Estrada is averaging 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Jalen Ray is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Jaylen Fornes is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 8.6 points. Jaylen Sims is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

