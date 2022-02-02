OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » College Basketball » UNC Wilmington visits Elon…

UNC Wilmington visits Elon after Burford’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-5, 9-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (6-16, 3-6 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Darius Burford scored 20 points in Elon’s 65-61 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Phoenix are 6-3 on their home court. Elon has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Seahawks are 9-0 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington scores 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Phoenix and Seahawks match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Graham is averaging 9.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Burford is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

Mike Okauru is averaging 11.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Seahawks. Jaylen Sims is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 73.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up