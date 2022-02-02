UNC Wilmington visits Elon after Burford’s 20-point showing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-5, 9-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (6-16, 3-6 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-5, 9-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (6-16, 3-6 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Darius Burford scored 20 points in Elon’s 65-61 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Phoenix are 6-3 on their home court. Elon has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Seahawks are 9-0 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington scores 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Phoenix and Seahawks match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Graham is averaging 9.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Burford is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

Mike Okauru is averaging 11.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Seahawks. Jaylen Sims is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 73.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.