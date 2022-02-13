OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
UNC Wilmington hosts William & Mary after Sims’ 27-point game

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 1:22 AM

William & Mary Tribe (5-20, 4-9 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-7, 11-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces the William & Mary Tribe after Jaylen Sims scored 27 points in UNC Wilmington’s 85-79 win over the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Seahawks are 10-1 in home games. UNC Wilmington is 3-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tribe are 4-9 in CAA play. William & Mary is ninth in the CAA scoring 65.3 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in CAA play. The Seahawks won the last matchup 92-70 on Feb. 5. Mike Okauru scored 30 points points to help lead the Seahawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okauru is averaging 13.3 points for the Seahawks. Sims is averaging 14.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Connor Kochera is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Tribe. Brandon Carroll is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Tribe: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

