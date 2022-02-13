UNC Greensboro takes on Mercer following Leyte’s 20-point performance

Mercer Bears (13-13, 6-7 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-10, 7-6 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Mercer Bears (13-13, 6-7 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-10, 7-6 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -4.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro faces the Mercer Bears after Bas Leyte scored 20 points in UNC Greensboro’s 86-66 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 8-3 at home. UNC Greensboro is fifth in the SoCon with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Leyte averaging 2.5.

The Bears have gone 6-7 against SoCon opponents. Mercer is sixth in the SoCon shooting 35.4% from deep. John Treanor leads the Bears shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bears won the last meeting 58-49 on Jan. 15. Jalen Johnson scored 16 points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Monte Buckingham is averaging 13.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Kaleb Hunter is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Johnson is shooting 44.1% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bears. Felipe Haase is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.