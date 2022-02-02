UNC Greensboro hosts VMI following Bonham’s 21-point outing

VMI Keydets (12-10, 5-5 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-9, 4-5 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

VMI Keydets (12-10, 5-5 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-9, 4-5 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Trey Bonham scored 21 points in VMI’s 83-79 victory against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Spartans have gone 7-2 at home. UNC Greensboro ranks fifth in the SoCon with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Bas Leyte averaging 2.2.

The Keydets have gone 5-5 against SoCon opponents. VMI ranks second in the SoCon shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Spartans won the last matchup 72-56 on Jan. 8. Kobe Langley scored 18 points points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Monte Buckingham is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.9 points and seven rebounds. Kaleb Hunter is averaging eight points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Jake Stephens is averaging 18.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Keydets. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Keydets: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.