UNC Greensboro hosts VMI following Bonham’s 21-point game

VMI Keydets (12-10, 5-5 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-9, 4-5 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Trey Bonham scored 21 points in VMI’s 83-79 win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Spartans are 7-2 in home games. UNC Greensboro is 4-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Keydets have gone 5-5 against SoCon opponents. VMI is second in the SoCon shooting 37.9% from downtown. Cooper Sisco leads the Keydets shooting 70% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Spartans won the last matchup 72-56 on Jan. 8. Kobe Langley scored 18 points points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Monte Buckingham is scoring 13.9 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Spartans. Kaleb Hunter is averaging 8.0 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Jake Stephens is scoring 18.8 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Keydets. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 13.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Keydets: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.