UNC Greensboro hosts East Tennessee State following Treacy’s 24-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-16, 6-11 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-12, 9-8 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Dante Treacy scored 24 points in UNC Greensboro’s 73-64 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Spartans are 9-4 on their home court. UNC Greensboro is the leader in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 6-11 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State has a 4-5 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Spartans won the last meeting 80-76 on Jan. 27. De’Monte Buckingham scored 25 points points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buckingham averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Kaleb Hunter is shooting 46.9% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Ledarrius Brewer is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 16.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 48% over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

