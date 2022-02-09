UNC Greensboro hosts Citadel after Brown’s 35-point showing

Citadel Bulldogs (10-12, 4-7 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-10, 6-6 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Citadel Bulldogs (10-12, 4-7 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-10, 6-6 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel faces the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Hayden Brown scored 35 points in Citadel’s 107-93 win over the Samford Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 7-3 on their home court. UNC Greensboro ranks sixth in the SoCon with 27.6 points per game in the paint led by Mohammed Abdulsalam averaging 1.3.

The Bulldogs are 4-7 in conference matchups. Citadel has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 74-69 on Jan. 14. Brown scored 24 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Monte Buckingham is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Kaleb Hunter is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Tyler Moffe is averaging nine points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Brown is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

