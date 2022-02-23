CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » UNC Asheville visits Gardner-Webb…

UNC Asheville visits Gardner-Webb following Thorpe’s 28-point game

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-12, 7-7 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (16-11, 10-4 Big South)

Bandung, East Java; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after LJ Thorpe scored 28 points in UNC Asheville’s 84-79 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 10-3 at home. Gardner-Webb has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 in Big South play. UNC Asheville ranks eighth in the Big South with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 4.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs won 61-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. D’Maurian Williams led the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 21 points, and Thorpe led the Bulldogs with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lance Terry is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Thorpe is averaging 13.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Pember is averaging 19.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up