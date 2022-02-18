UMKC visits North Dakota State following Griesel’s 22-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (16-10, 10-5 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (19-8, 12-4 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

UMKC Kangaroos (16-10, 10-5 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (19-8, 12-4 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts the UMKC Kangaroos after Sam Griesel scored 22 points in North Dakota State’s 77-59 win against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Bison are 12-2 in home games. North Dakota State averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Kangaroos have gone 10-5 against Summit opponents. UMKC has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Kangaroos won the last matchup 80-77 on Jan. 21. Arkel Lamar scored 24 points to help lead the Kangaroos to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rocky Kreuser is scoring 16.3 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bison. Griesel is averaging 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Evan Gilyard is averaging 16.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Kangaroos. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Kangaroos: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

