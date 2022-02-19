UMKC visits North Dakota State following Griesel’s 22-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (17-10, 10-5 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (20-8, 12-4 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

UMKC Kangaroos (17-10, 10-5 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (20-8, 12-4 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota State -5.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts the UMKC Kangaroos after Sam Griesel scored 22 points in North Dakota State’s 77-59 win against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Bison have gone 12-2 in home games. North Dakota State averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Kangaroos are 10-5 in Summit play. UMKC is fifth in the Summit scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit play. The Kangaroos won the last meeting 80-77 on Jan. 21. Arkel Lamar scored 24 points to help lead the Kangaroos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griesel is averaging 13.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bison. Rocky Kreuser is averaging 16.1 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. is averaging 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Evan Gilyard is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Kangaroos: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

