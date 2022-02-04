UMKC hosts Western Illinois following Barisic’s 22-point outing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-9, 5-6 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (12-9, 7-4 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-9, 5-6 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (12-9, 7-4 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on the UMKC Kangaroos after Luka Barisic scored 22 points in Western Illinois’ 90-85 win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Kangaroos have gone 9-3 at home. UMKC scores 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Leathernecks are 5-6 in Summit play. Western Illinois scores 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Kangaroos won the last matchup 83-75 on Feb. 1. Evan Gilyard scored 33 points points to help lead the Kangaroos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilyard is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Arkel Lamar is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Trenton Massner is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Leathernecks. Barisic is averaging 14.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

