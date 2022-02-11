OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
UMBC visits UMass-Lowell following Hall’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

UMBC Retrievers (12-10, 7-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-11, 4-7 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays the UMBC Retrievers after John Hall scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 87-85 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The River Hawks have gone 6-4 at home. UMass-Lowell has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Retrievers are 7-4 in conference games. UMBC has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The River Hawks won the last meeting 66-64 on Jan. 8. Allin Blunt scored 16 points points to help lead the River Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalil Thomas averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Blunt is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Keondre Kennedy is averaging 14.5 points for the Retrievers. L.J. Owens is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

