SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » UMBC visits UMass-Lowell following…

UMBC visits UMass-Lowell following Hall’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UMBC Retrievers (12-10, 7-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-11, 4-7 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays the UMBC Retrievers after John Hall scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 87-85 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The River Hawks are 6-4 on their home court. UMass-Lowell leads the America East with 31.5 points in the paint led by Gregory Hammond averaging 1.0.

The Retrievers have gone 7-4 against America East opponents. UMBC is third in the America East with 12.6 assists per game led by Darnell Rogers averaging 3.7.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The River Hawks won 66-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Allin Blunt led the River Hawks with 16 points, and Keondre Kennedy led the Retrievers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blunt is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the River Hawks. Kalil Thomas is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Kennedy is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Retrievers. L.J. Owens is averaging 10.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up