UMBC Retrievers face the Hartford Hawks on 5-game win streak

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 2:02 AM

Hartford Hawks (5-15, 3-5 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-10, 6-4 America East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC aims to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Retrievers take on Hartford.

The Retrievers are 5-4 in home games. UMBC scores 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 3-5 against America East opponents. Hartford has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keondre Kennedy is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Retrievers. L.J. Owens is averaging 11.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Austin Williams is averaging 15.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Moses Flowers is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

