UMBC hosts Stony Brook after Roberts’ 40-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (15-10, 7-5 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (12-12, 7-6 America East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Stony Brook Seawolves (15-10, 7-5 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (12-12, 7-6 America East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMBC -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits the UMBC Retrievers after Anthony Roberts scored 40 points in Stony Brook’s 85-74 win against the Maine Black Bears.

The Retrievers are 6-4 in home games. UMBC is third in the America East with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Keondre Kennedy averaging 4.3.

The Seawolves are 7-5 in America East play. Stony Brook is 7-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Seawolves won the last meeting 65-51 on Jan. 17. Jahlil Jenkins scored 17 points to help lead the Seawolves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy is averaging 14.5 points for the Retrievers. L.J. Owens is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Tykei Greene is averaging 12 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Seawolves. Roberts is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

