UMBC hosts Maine following Rogers’ 26-point showing

Maine Black Bears (6-21, 3-13 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (14-13, 9-7 America East) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Maine Black Bears (6-21, 3-13 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (14-13, 9-7 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the Maine Black Bears after Darnell Rogers scored 26 points in UMBC’s 92-85 victory over the Hartford Hawks.

The Retrievers are 7-4 in home games. UMBC ranks ninth in the America East with 26.7 points per game in the paint led by Rogers averaging 0.3.

The Black Bears are 3-13 against America East opponents. Maine has a 4-11 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Retrievers won 88-46 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Nathan Johnson led the Retrievers with 17 points, and Adefolarin Adetogun led the Black Bears with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keondre Kennedy is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Retrievers. Rogers is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Vukasin Masic is averaging 9.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Black Bears. Maks Kalnjscek is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.