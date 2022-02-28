CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
UMBC hosts Binghamton following Owens’ 20-point performance

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Binghamton Bearcats (11-15, 8-9 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (15-13, 10-7 America East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC faces the Binghamton Bearcats after L.J. Owens scored 20 points in UMBC’s 93-79 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

The Retrievers have gone 8-4 at home. UMBC scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Bearcats are 8-9 in conference play. Binghamton ranks fifth in the America East shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Retrievers won the last meeting 70-68 on Jan. 29. Keondre Kennedy scored 17 points points to help lead the Retrievers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy is averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Retrievers. Owens is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Jacob Falko is shooting 45.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bearcats. John McGriff is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

