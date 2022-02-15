UMass-Lowell visits NJIT following Hikim’s 20-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (12-11, 5-7 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (10-13, 5-8 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes on the NJIT Highlanders after Ayinde Hikim scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 88-71 victory over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Highlanders have gone 5-7 at home. NJIT is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The River Hawks are 5-7 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Coleman is averaging 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Highlanders. Antwuan Butler is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Justin Faison is averaging 8.3 points for the River Hawks. Allin Blunt is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 58.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

River Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.