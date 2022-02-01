CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
UMass-Lowell visits Maine following Kalnjscek’s 23-point performance

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 1:42 AM

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-9, 2-5 America East) at Maine Black Bears (4-16, 1-8 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Maks Kalnjscek scored 23 points in Maine’s 78-66 loss to the Hartford Hawks.

The Black Bears are 4-5 on their home court. Maine has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The River Hawks are 2-5 against conference opponents. UMass-Lowell is eighth in the America East with 11.1 assists per game led by Justin Faison averaging 2.8.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The River Hawks won 71-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Allin Blunt led the River Hawks with 23 points, and Kristians Feierbergs led the Black Bears with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vukasin Masic is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

Blunt is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the River Hawks. Kalil Thomas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

