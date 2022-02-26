CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
UMass-Lowell plays Vermont following Hikim’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-13, 6-9 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (23-5, 15-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -16.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces the Vermont Catamounts after Ayinde Hikim scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 67-50 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Catamounts have gone 12-0 in home games. Vermont is second in the America East with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Powell averaging 5.5.

The River Hawks are 6-9 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell has a 6-8 record against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Catamounts won the last matchup 78-67 on Feb. 5. Ben Shungu scored 24 points points to help lead the Catamounts to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Powell is averaging 9.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Shungu is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Hikim is averaging 10.1 points for the River Hawks. Allin Blunt is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

