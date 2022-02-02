OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
UMass-Lowell plays Maine following Blunt’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-9, 2-5 America East) at Maine Black Bears (4-16, 1-8 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maine -7.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes on the Maine Black Bears after Allin Blunt scored 21 points in UMass-Lowell’s 64-62 overtime loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Black Bears have gone 4-5 at home. Maine is fourth in the America East with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephane Ingo averaging 1.9.

The River Hawks have gone 2-5 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The River Hawks won 71-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Blunt led the River Hawks with 23 points, and Kristians Feierbergs led the Black Bears with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vukasin Masic is averaging 9.9 points for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

Blunt is averaging 11.1 points for the River Hawks. Kalil Thomas is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

