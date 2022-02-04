OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
UMass-Lowell hosts Vermont following Deloney’s 24-point showing

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 1:42 AM

Vermont Catamounts (16-4, 9-0 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (10-9, 3-5 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Aaron Deloney scored 24 points in Vermont’s 90-67 victory against the NJIT Highlanders.

The River Hawks are 5-3 in home games. UMass-Lowell is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Catamounts are 9-0 in conference games. Vermont averages 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The River Hawks and Catamounts meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalil Thomas is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 9.8 points. Allin Blunt is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Isaiah Powell is averaging 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Catamounts. Ryan Davis is averaging 18.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 69.1% over the past 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 83.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 55.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

