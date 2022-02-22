CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
UMass-Lowell hosts Stony Brook after Greene’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 2:02 AM

Stony Brook Seawolves (16-12, 8-7 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-13, 5-9 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Tykei Greene scored 23 points in Stony Brook’s 74-70 loss to the Hartford Hawks.

The River Hawks have gone 7-5 at home. UMass-Lowell is the best team in the America East with 9.7 fast break points.

The Seawolves are 8-7 in conference play. Stony Brook is second in the America East scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Seawolves won 87-85 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Anthony Roberts led the Seawolves with 28 points, and John Hall led the River Hawks with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allin Blunt is shooting 44.8% and averaging 11.4 points for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Greene is averaging 13.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Seawolves. Roberts is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

