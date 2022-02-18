UMass-Lowell hosts Binghamton following Bertram’s 21-point outing

Binghamton Bearcats (10-13, 7-7 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-12, 5-8 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (10-13, 7-7 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-12, 5-8 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Tyler Bertram scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 68-67 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The River Hawks have gone 7-4 in home games. UMass-Lowell ranks second in the America East in team defense, allowing 64.8 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Bearcats are 7-7 in America East play. Binghamton is second in the America East with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Christian Hinckson averaging 6.2.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bearcats won the last matchup 68-63 on Jan. 2. Jacob Falko scored 20 points to help lead the Bearcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Faison is averaging 8.6 points for the River Hawks. Allin Blunt is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Hinckson is averaging 7.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bearcats. Bertram is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.