OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » UMass-Lowell faces conference foe Hartford

UMass-Lowell faces conference foe Hartford

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hartford Hawks (5-14, 3-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (10-10, 3-6 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces Hartford in a matchup of America East teams.

The River Hawks are 5-4 in home games. UMass-Lowell ranks second in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.2 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Hawks are 3-4 against America East opponents. Hartford is sixth in the America East scoring 68.2 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Brooks is averaging 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the River Hawks. Allin Blunt is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

David Shriver averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Moses Flowers is averaging 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

DoD's Arrington resigns 'in protest' after Pentagon eliminated her position

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up