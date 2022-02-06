UMass-Lowell and Hartford face off for conference showdown

Hartford Hawks (5-13, 3-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (10-9, 3-6 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EST…

Hartford Hawks (5-13, 3-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (10-9, 3-6 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Williams and the Hartford Hawks visit Allin Blunt and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks on Monday.

The River Hawks are 5-4 in home games. UMass-Lowell has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Hawks have gone 3-4 against America East opponents. Hartford ranks fourth in the America East shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The River Hawks and Hawks match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Brooks is averaging 9.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the River Hawks. Kalil Thomas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Williams is averaging 15.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Moses Flowers is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

