OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » UMass hosts Saint Joseph's…

UMass hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Reynolds’ 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-12, 4-7 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (10-12, 3-7 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits the UMass Minutemen after Erik Reynolds II scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 73-67 overtime loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Minutemen have gone 7-4 at home. UMass is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks have gone 4-7 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is the A-10 leader with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Hall averaging 5.9.

The Minutemen and Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rich Kelly is averaging 13.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Minutemen. Trent Buttrick is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

Taylor Funk averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Reynolds is shooting 44.8% and averaging 9.0 points over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up