UMass hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Reynolds’ 20-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-12, 4-7 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (10-12, 3-7 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-12, 4-7 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (10-12, 3-7 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits the UMass Minutemen after Erik Reynolds II scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 73-67 overtime loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Minutemen have gone 7-4 at home. UMass is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks have gone 4-7 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is the A-10 leader with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Hall averaging 5.9.

The Minutemen and Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rich Kelly is averaging 13.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Minutemen. Trent Buttrick is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

Taylor Funk averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Reynolds is shooting 44.8% and averaging 9.0 points over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.