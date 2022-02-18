UL Monroe visits Louisiana following Jones’ 26-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (13-14, 5-10 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-13, 6-8 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (13-14, 5-10 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-13, 6-8 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Andre Jones scored 26 points in UL Monroe’s 78-77 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 6-6 on their home court. Louisiana averages 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Warhawks are 5-10 in conference play. UL Monroe ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Russell Harrison averaging 4.7.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Ragin’ Cajuns won 78-77 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Jordan Brown led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 26 points, and Jones led the Warhawks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 15.5 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kobe Julien is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Elijah Gonzales is averaging seven points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warhawks. Jones is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.